Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE JPS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 969,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,379,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.