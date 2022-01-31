Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NYSE JPS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 969,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
