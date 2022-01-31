Nuvei’s (NVEI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$80.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVEI. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVEI stock traded up C$3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$76.84. 145,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.07. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$54.47 and a 1 year high of C$180.00.

