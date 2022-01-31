NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of NVR worth $32,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tikehau Investment Management increased its stake in NVR by 10.2% during the third quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 9,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at $1,495,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVR by 236.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in NVR by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,206.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,574.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,230.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,252.40.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.