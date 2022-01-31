O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OI stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

