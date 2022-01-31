O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OI stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
