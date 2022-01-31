O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 661,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,233,000 after acquiring an additional 86,765 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $67.88 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

