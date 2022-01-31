O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 110.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 411,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 215,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Infinera by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Infinera by 8.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 947,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 33.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. B. Riley raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Infinera stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

