O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,217,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $31.45 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

