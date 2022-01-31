O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tellurian by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Tellurian by 45.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

TELL stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

