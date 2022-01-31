OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $71.00

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $72.67, with a volume of 36023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.

OMRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMRON during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,658,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

