Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.59. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

