OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $57.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP increased its position in OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.