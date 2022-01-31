Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 10,742 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $86.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

