Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 10,693 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG opened at $146.40 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

