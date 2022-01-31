Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 364,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $83.75 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average is $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

