Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 320.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Ingevity worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

