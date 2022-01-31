Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,452 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $113.19 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.46. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.