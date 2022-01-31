Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,506 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of South State by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 183,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in South State by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in South State in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in South State by 2.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of South State by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $82.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens lifted their target price on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

