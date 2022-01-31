Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.