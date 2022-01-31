Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,236 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,696,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

In other news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,939,193 shares of company stock valued at $727,241,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

