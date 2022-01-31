Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,683,000 after buying an additional 613,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after buying an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $273,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:FNF opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.