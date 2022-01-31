Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 804 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Brink’s worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCO opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

