Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 691 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 115,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.53.

Shares of SWKS opened at $139.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.