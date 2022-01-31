Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Marriott International stock opened at $159.38 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

