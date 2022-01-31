Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WestRock by 108.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.