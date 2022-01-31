Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $21.77 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.