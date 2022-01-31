Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIF opened at $13.98 on Monday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

