Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

NYSE OPY traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $42.39. 97,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $534.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 325.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 73,911 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.