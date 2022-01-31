Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $80.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

