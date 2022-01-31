Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 219,790 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

