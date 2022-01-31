Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Purchases C$34,860.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Mathieu Savard bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$34,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at C$312,910.

Mathieu Savard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mathieu Savard sold 75,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$303,750.00.

TSE:OSK opened at C$4.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -104.75. Osisko Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

