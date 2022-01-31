Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Osprey Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

