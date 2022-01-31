Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

