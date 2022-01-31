Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was up 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 65,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,905,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ozon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ozon in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ozon by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ozon in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ozon by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

