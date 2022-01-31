PAC Protocol (PAC) Tops One Day Volume of $170,721.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.56 million and approximately $170,721.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007843 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,071,756,116 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

