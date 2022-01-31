Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $2,876,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.