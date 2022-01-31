Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $129.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.84. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

