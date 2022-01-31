Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,097,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ViacomCBS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

