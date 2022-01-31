Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

GS opened at $344.06 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.00 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.