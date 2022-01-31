Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $255.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

