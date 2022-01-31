Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 2.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Shares of COO opened at $385.20 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.88 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

