Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 46,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 248,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBIO. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $17.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,248.43% and a negative return on equity of 106.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.