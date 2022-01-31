Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,589.92.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,337.00 on Monday. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $1,155.20 and a 1-year high of $1,833.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,575.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,662.23.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

