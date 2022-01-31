Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Patterson Companies worth $41,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

