PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,566 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of PBF Energy worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $16.18 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.87) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

