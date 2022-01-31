Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.43) to GBX 610 ($8.23) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.96) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.55) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 705.83 ($9.52).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 601.80 ($8.12) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 606.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 687.56. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

