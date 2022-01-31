Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -329.38 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $215,315. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

