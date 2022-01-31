Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.35% of Sports Ventures Acquisition worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Akicv Llc bought 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

