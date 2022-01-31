Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,131,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,403,000. Good Works II Acquisition makes up 0.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 7.25% of Good Works II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,641,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWII opened at $9.78 on Monday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

