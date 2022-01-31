Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,357,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 7.78% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

