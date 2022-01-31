Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) by 939.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,300 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.05% of Cartesian Growth worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBL. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at $2,514,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at $1,297,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLBL opened at $9.89 on Monday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

